GSP troopers cracking down this New Year's weekend
If you're planning to party while ringing in the New Year, make preparations to ensure you will not be behind the wheel afterward. State troopers will be on the highways looking for drunk drivers and other dangers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|28
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|23 hr
|res 2334
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 17
|George John
|27
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC