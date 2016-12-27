Governor rescinds Georgia fireworks ban in time for New Year celebrations
A 2015 photo shows fireworks on display at an Atlanta Highway fireworks retailer. Gov. Nathan Deal's recent rescinding of a drought-related ban on fireworks in most Georgia counties has cleared the way for individuals to purchase fireworks for private New Year's Even and New Year's Day celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Uncle Jim
|11
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|12 hr
|Larry Hardy
|26
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Mon
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 17
|George John
|27
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Dec 14
|Einar
|256
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC