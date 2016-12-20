Getting to your destination safely for New Year's
For those who plan on hitting the road for New Year's, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety wants to help you stay safe on the roadways, whether you're traveling or simply going out for the night. That tops last year's total of 1,432, which was the first time fatalities increased in Georgia in about a decade.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|16 hr
|Will Dockery
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|21 hr
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Sun
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 17
|George John
|27
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Dec 14
|Einar
|256
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
