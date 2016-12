The Christmas holiday travel period will begin on Friday, December 23, at 6 p.m. and end at midnight on Monday, December 26. The New Year holiday travel period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30, and end Monday, January 2. Both are 78-hours long. Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said Georgia State Troopers will patrol during the holiday period in an effort to keep the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities as low as possible.

