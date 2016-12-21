Georgia Northwestern hosts graduation in Dalton
Dalton, Georgia) - A cool and foggy Thursday night in Northwest Georgia set the scene outside the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton December 8. More than 250 students walked the stage at Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Fall Commencement Ceremony.
