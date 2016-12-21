FOOTBALL: Markeith Montgomery named A...

FOOTBALL: Markeith Montgomery named AP Defensive Player of the Year in Class AAAA

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cherokee County Herald

Only one other time in the 25 plus-year history of Ridgeland High School football has a Panther player been named the as the Associated Press' Defensive Player of the Year in the state in Ridgeland's classification. That happened in 2012 when current New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell was tabbed with the award for Class AAAA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Thu Will Dockery 28
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Dec 28 res 2334 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14) Dec 28 Uncle Jim 11
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde... Dec 26 4swo 2
News Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia Dec 25 Ralph 1
News Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ... Dec 18 Gremlin 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14) Dec 17 George John 27
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,682 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,981

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC