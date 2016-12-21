FOOTBALL: Markeith Montgomery named AP Defensive Player of the Year in Class AAAA
Only one other time in the 25 plus-year history of Ridgeland High School football has a Panther player been named the as the Associated Press' Defensive Player of the Year in the state in Ridgeland's classification. That happened in 2012 when current New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell was tabbed with the award for Class AAAA.
