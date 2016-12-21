Fireworks now OK for New Year's Eve
Lt. David Harmon of Carroll County Fire and Rescue advises anyone who plans to shoot fireworks this weekend to do so under adult supervision and always go by the fireworks manufacturer's recommendations. Harmon also said to avoid drinking alcohol while shooting fireworks.
