Fighting terrorism in Georgia
The Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center is one of the State's key resources in combating terrorism as well as supporting all law enforcement agencies across the state. GISAC was created to fix many of the problems law enforcement agencies discovered in the wake of the September 11 attacks, primarily communication obstacles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|28
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Dec 28
|res 2334
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 17
|George John
|27
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC