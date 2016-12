There are on the WALB-TV Albany story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:

Carol Buckley and Elephant Aid International have set their sights on an 846-acre piece of land in South Georgia. The ERNA project has raised 1 million dollars towards the new project but has a goal of 2.4 million.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.