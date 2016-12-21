Ben Roberts said his final farewell o...

Ben Roberts said his final farewell on WALB on Wednesday, December 28.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

As many of WALB's viewers may have heard, Wednesday was Ben Robert's last day with us here at Channel 10. But before he left, those of us at the station wanted to let him know how appreciated he is in the south Georgia community, and that he will be missed every evening in your homes. Those are just words that tell you what Ben Roberts has done every day for the last twenty-plus years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 11 hr Uncle George 27
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... 17 hr res 2334 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14) Wed Uncle Jim 11
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde... Dec 26 4swo 2
News Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia Dec 25 Ralph 1
News Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ... Dec 18 Gremlin 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14) Dec 17 George John 27
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC