Ben Roberts said his final farewell on WALB on Wednesday, December 28.

As many of WALB's viewers may have heard, Wednesday was Ben Robert's last day with us here at Channel 10. But before he left, those of us at the station wanted to let him know how appreciated he is in the south Georgia community, and that he will be missed every evening in your homes. Those are just words that tell you what Ben Roberts has done every day for the last twenty-plus years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.