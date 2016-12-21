Ben Roberts said his final farewell on WALB on Wednesday, December 28.
As many of WALB's viewers may have heard, Wednesday was Ben Robert's last day with us here at Channel 10. But before he left, those of us at the station wanted to let him know how appreciated he is in the south Georgia community, and that he will be missed every evening in your homes. Those are just words that tell you what Ben Roberts has done every day for the last twenty-plus years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|11 hr
|Uncle George
|27
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|17 hr
|res 2334
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 17
|George John
|27
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC