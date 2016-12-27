Annual Chester Senior Christmas Dinner feeds 150; Hospital volunteers ...
Organizers of the dinner, which has been held for at least 40 years, also delivered at least 50 meals to those who couldn't make it to the school, said Budnick, adding that that was the most home-deliveries the event has ever done. To bring the event together, volunteers donated all the food, then 11 turkeys and desserts were prepared and cooked at restaurants and homes in the region.
