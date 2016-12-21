Anita Richardson Stone
Mrs. Anita Richardson Stone, a daughter of the King, age 53, of Winston, Georgia, passed away suddenly Friday, December 30, 2016. She was born December 17, 1963 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Mrs. Myrtie Broome Richardson and the late Mr. James Farris Richardson.
