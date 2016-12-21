135 law enforcement officer fatalities nationwide in 2016
Law enforcement fatalities nationwide rose to their highest level in five years in 2016, with 135 officers killed in the line of duty, according to preliminary data compiled and released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in its 2016 Law Enforcement Fatalities Report.
