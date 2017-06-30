Video shows Walton County Sheriff in bar brawl
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May. Chapman was arrested and initially charged with battery. Our investigation found he never reported the incident to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council within 15 days as required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Florida law lets any resident challenge wha...
|6 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Governor Christy Closed Public Beach
|Jul 4
|wtf
|1
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Jul 3
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Jul 2
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Jun 30
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC