Thunderstorms dump several inches of rain on Central Florida

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A batch of strong thunderstorms has some of Central Florida under a flood advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Meteorologists say 3 or 4 inches of rain is possible during the storms as they move through the region, which could lead to minor flooding in the low-lying areas of Orlando, Apopka, Altamonte Springs and Winter Park.

