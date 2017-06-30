There are fewer murderers on Floridaa s Death Row but not because of executions
The full impact of a historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Florida's death penalty system is finally emerging as the state's Death Row population is smaller than it was more than a decade ago and will keep shrinking for a long time. Florida has not executed an inmate in 18 months.
