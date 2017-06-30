The Spirit of '76: The Custom Cloud Was an Ersatz Rolls-Royce Out of Florida

In late December of 1975, C/D 's Charles Fox took possession of a Custom Cloud at the docks in Southampton, England, with the goal of seeing how the fancied-up Chevy Monte Carlo might fare in the homeland of Rolls-Royce . The car was spat upon, cheered, had derision heaped upon it, and suffered the ignominy of having its faux-Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car & Driver.