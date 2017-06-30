The Spirit of '76: The Custom Cloud Was an Ersatz Rolls-Royce Out of Florida
In late December of 1975, C/D 's Charles Fox took possession of a Custom Cloud at the docks in Southampton, England, with the goal of seeing how the fancied-up Chevy Monte Carlo might fare in the homeland of Rolls-Royce . The car was spat upon, cheered, had derision heaped upon it, and suffered the ignominy of having its faux-Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car & Driver.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Christy Closed Public Beach
|4 hr
|wtf
|1
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Mon
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Jul 2
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Jun 30
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC