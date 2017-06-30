Texas man wins Florida key lime pie-eating contest
Trey Bergman of Houston devoured a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream in 51.92 seconds during Tuesday's Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest in Key West. The rules prohibit contestants from using their hands.
