Some Puerto Ricans struggle to find careers in Florida
As thousands of Puerto Ricans escaping an economic crisis on the island move to Florida each year, many professionals are encountering difficulties finding jobs in their chosen fields. Despite their built-in advantage over other migrants in being U.S. citizens, these young professionals blame the need and cost of getting new certifications, an unfamiliarity with how the job market on the mainland works and language barriers.
