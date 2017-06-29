Poinciana HOA asks for new hearing in election dispute
Days after an arbitrator ordered one of the state's largest homeowners associations to toss the results of its latest election and host a new one within a month, the association has asked for a new hearing. Lawyers for the Association of Poinciana Villages argued that votes cast by developer Avatar didn't affect the outcomes of several races tossed out in the arbitrator's ruling.
