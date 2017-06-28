Orlando's new solar plant takes shape as Florida's solar energy erupts
Rising with the toxic ash of coal burned to make electricity for Orlando, a man-made hill east of the city is about to have a new role in energy. The nearly 100-foot-tall landfill has been covered with 20,368 solar panels, conjuring the image of an enormous land beast armored with shiny scales.
