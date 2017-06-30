New Florida laws on murder witnesses,...

New Florida laws on murder witnesses, miscarriages, religion

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Saturday marked the start of the state's new fiscal year and nearly half of the bills the Legislature passed this year will become law. That includes statewide regulations for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, pay raises for state employees, protections for religious expression in public schools, a mandatory recess requirement for elementary school students, stricter notification requirements for pollution spills and state-issued certificates for women who have miscarriages.

