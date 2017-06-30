New Florida laws on murder witnesses, miscarriages, religion
Saturday marked the start of the state's new fiscal year and nearly half of the bills the Legislature passed this year will become law. That includes statewide regulations for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, pay raises for state employees, protections for religious expression in public schools, a mandatory recess requirement for elementary school students, stricter notification requirements for pollution spills and state-issued certificates for women who have miscarriages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Fri
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Fri
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|1
|looking for an old friend...
|Jun 27
|marie butler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC