New Florida law lets any resident challenge what's taught in science classes

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, signed legislation last week that requires school boards to hire an "unbiased hearing officer" who will handle complaints about instructional materials, such as movies, textbooks and novels, that are used in local schools. Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, signed legislation last week that requires school boards to hire an "unbiased hearing officer" who will handle complaints about instructional materials, such as movies, textbooks and novels, that are used in local schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.