New Florida law lets any resident challenge what's taught in science classes
Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, signed legislation last week that requires school boards to hire an "unbiased hearing officer" who will handle complaints about instructional materials, such as movies, textbooks and novels, that are used in local schools. Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, signed legislation last week that requires school boards to hire an "unbiased hearing officer" who will handle complaints about instructional materials, such as movies, textbooks and novels, that are used in local schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Fri
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Fri
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC