New Florida CFO Patronis Officially Takes Over
Flanked by family and friends, Jimmy Patronis was sworn in June 30 during a brief ceremony held in the office of Gov. Rick Scott. The Republican governor picked the former legislator and utility regulator to take the job that had been held by Jeff Atwater .
