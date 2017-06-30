Missing dog returned to Florida family after five months
Pembroke Pines Police Department shared a photo of Sassy, the 6-year-old Pomeranian, during her tearful reunion with her family five months after disappearing from her home in Bradenton in January. "Sassy was found by Pembroke Pines Police Officer William Higuita as he was on a service call," police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Fri
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Fri
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|1
|looking for an old friend...
|Jun 27
|marie butler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC