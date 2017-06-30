Miami judge: New stand-your-ground law is unconstitutional
A judge has ruled that Florida's lawmakers overstepped their authority in updating the state's "Stand Your Ground" ruling. In ruling the law unconstitutional, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch said Monday that the changes should have been crafted by the Florida Supreme Court instead of by the Legislature.
