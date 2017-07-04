Goodman: Florida should resist Trump's bogus vote-fraud fishing expedition (but probably won't)...

At least 29 states have pushed back against the White House's jokingly named Election Integrity Commission's request for detailed voter information - none so colorfully as Mississippi's "They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico" - but Florida is still ostensibly making up its mind. "We are reviewing [the request]," Sarah Revell, a spokeswoman for the Florida Secretary of State, said Tuesday afternoon in an email.

