Florida's departing fiscal watchdog used public scrutiny as a weapon

For all the talk of shrinking government and making it work like a business, there is one man in Tallahassee who knows exactly why that talk is folly. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, who stepped down as CFO on Friday after serving 17 years in state government, the last of which as the state's fiscal watchdog, knows where every penny of the state's $83 billion budget goes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.