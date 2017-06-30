Florida's departing fiscal watchdog used public scrutiny as a weapon
For all the talk of shrinking government and making it work like a business, there is one man in Tallahassee who knows exactly why that talk is folly. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, who stepped down as CFO on Friday after serving 17 years in state government, the last of which as the state's fiscal watchdog, knows where every penny of the state's $83 billion budget goes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Jun 30
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC