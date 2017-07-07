Florida's Citizens CEO Gilway Responds to Claims About Managed Repair Program

The following was written by Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President, CEO and Executive Director Barry Gilway in response to an opinion piece from the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters that ran on July 6, 2017 on InsuranceJournal.com. Starting this month, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation will begin offering its customers the choice of a new program that will take the hassle out of water loss repairs while protecting them from holding the bag following a nonweather water loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.