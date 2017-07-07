Florida's Citizens CEO Gilway Responds to Claims About Managed Repair Program
The following was written by Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President, CEO and Executive Director Barry Gilway in response to an opinion piece from the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters that ran on July 6, 2017 on InsuranceJournal.com. Starting this month, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation will begin offering its customers the choice of a new program that will take the hassle out of water loss repairs while protecting them from holding the bag following a nonweather water loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Florida law lets any resident challenge wha...
|Thu
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Governor Christy Closed Public Beach
|Jul 4
|wtf
|1
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Jul 3
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Jul 2
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Jun 30
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC