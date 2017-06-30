Florida woman, newborn recovering from lightning strike
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn also is being treated. NBC2 reports 26-year-old Meghan Davidson was just seven days from her due date when she was struck in the head by a lightning bolt on Thursday while walking with her mother outside her home in Fort Myers.
