Florida Memoriala s Roslyn Clark Artis named president at Benedict College

Florida Memorial's Roslyn Clark Artis named president at Benedict College

Roslyn Clark Artis, who became the first female president of Miami Gardens-based Florida Memorial University in 2014, is leaving for the same job at Benedict College, the Board of Trustees for the Columbia, South Carolina-based liberal arts school announced Friday. Artis, set to begin her new role Sept.

Chicago, IL

