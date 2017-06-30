Florida man hurls racial slurs, pulls gun in road rage rant
Authorities say an 18-year-old man pointed a shotgun and shouted racist taunts at a woman and her son during a road rage confrontation along a Florida road. Local news outlets report that when Daytona Beach police officers stopped William Ramey on Monday, he told them he'd almost had to shoot someone who had pulled in front of his truck.
