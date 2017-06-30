Florida Gov. Rick Scott worth nearly $150 million
Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a multi-millionaire who turns down the $130,000 annual salary that goes with his job, saw his personal wealth rise in the past year. Scott on Friday filed financial information with the state that listed his net worth at nearly $149 million, or a jump of nearly 25 percent from 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Fri
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Fri
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC