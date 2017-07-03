Florida consumer sentiment rebounds u...

Florida consumer sentiment rebounds upward in June

Consumer sentiment among Floridians rose 2.1 points in June to 96.4, changing course after two months of decline. Survey respondents' perceptions of their personal financial situation now compared with a year ago showed the greatest increase, up 6.4 points from 85.5 to 91.9. "Importantly, all Floridians share these perceptions, independent of their age, gender or income," said Hector H. Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF's Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

