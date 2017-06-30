Florida city to rename streets honoring Confederate generals
City commissioners in Florida have agreed to begin the process of changing the names of streets named after Confederate generals in the heart of an African-American neighborhood. During a contentious three-hour meeting Monday night, the Hollywood City Commission voted 5-2 to begin renaming Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen.
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Christy Closed Public Beach
|13 hr
|wtf
|1
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Mon
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Jul 2
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Jun 30
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
