Florida boy, 5, found starving, unable to speak
A Central Florida boy was rescued on Thursday when authorities found the 5-year-old starving, and unable to stand or speak, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The boy's mother, Naomie Hall, 24, was charged in Daytona Beach with child neglect causing great bodily harm, the Sentinel reported.
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|6 hr
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Jun 30
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|2
