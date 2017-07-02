Fiery Florida Crash Kills 4, Injures 5
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver of a 2002 Audi A4 ran a stop sign in Charlotte County early Sunday and crashed into an SUV driven by a Kentucky man. The Audi burst into flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|19 hr
|Johannes von Sax
|378
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|Jun 30
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|Jun 30
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Jun 29
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC