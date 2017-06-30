FBI, Coast Guard investigate newlywed's sea disappearance
When the Coast Guard found Lewis Bennett on a life raft between Florida and the Bahamas, he told rescuers that about three hours earlier he had been asleep inside the cabin of the catamaran he shared with his new bride, Isabella Hellmann, and was jolted awake when the craft hit something. He said he went up top and found Hellmann gone.
