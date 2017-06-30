Deputies shoot tires of stolen school...

Deputies shoot tires of stolen school bus, arrest suspect

18 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Florida deputies say they had to shoot the tires out of a stolen school bus to catch a violent robbery suspect. The Holmes County Sheriff's Office says Bourgeois attacked a Bethlehem resident with a hammer after the person refused to give him a ride.

Chicago, IL

