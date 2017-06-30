Deltona commissioner recites Bible at meetings, drawing ire of Washington group

A newly elected city commissioner in Deltona does not plan to stop reciting Bible verses at public meetings despite the objection of at least one group, Fox 35 reported. In a letter to Commissioner Christopher Alcantara and Deltona's city attorney, American United for Separation of Church and State, a Washington, D.C.-based group, alleged Alcantara was proselytizing at commission meetings, the Fox affiliate said.

