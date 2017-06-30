Cause of Florida Air Force Base explo...

Cause of Florida Air Force Base explosion being investigated

20 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Investigators are trying to determine what caused an explosion that sent a plume of potentially dangerous smoke into the air at a Florida Air Force Base. No injuries were reported after the explosion Wednesday morning at the McKinley Climatic Lab, but several firefighters were treated for dehydration after putting out the fire.

Chicago, IL

