Cause of Florida Air Force Base explosion being investigated
Investigators are trying to determine what caused an explosion that sent a plume of potentially dangerous smoke into the air at a Florida Air Force Base. No injuries were reported after the explosion Wednesday morning at the McKinley Climatic Lab, but several firefighters were treated for dehydration after putting out the fire.
