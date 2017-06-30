6-time convicted felon busted for Florida drug operation
According to police, a six-time convicted felon ran a drug-dealing operation with his brother and son from a Florida home. Lindberg V. Gaines , 53, who has been arrested 27 times, added to his track record after police raided his Daytona Beach house, WKMG reported.
