6-time convicted felon busted for Florida drug operation

13 hrs ago

According to police, a six-time convicted felon ran a drug-dealing operation with his brother and son from a Florida home. Lindberg V. Gaines , 53, who has been arrested 27 times, added to his track record after police raided his Daytona Beach house, WKMG reported.

