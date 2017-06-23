Wildlife crossings let Florida critte...

Wildlife crossings let Florida critters roam free

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

It's always heartbreaking when I hear that yet another Florida black bear or Florida panther has gotten killed on a Florida road. For bears, the toll is worse: About 20 black bears die every month on roadways as they travel the state looking for food and mates.

Chicago, IL

