Who won the satellite war? Florida or California?
In the world of weather forecasting, debate has simmered about where a landmark weather satellite launched in November will sit in space. Depending on its location, GOES-16 would benefit California, Alaska and Hawaii, or the Atlantic seaboard, including Florida and the tropics, where hurricanes are born.
