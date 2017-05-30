Wet enough for you? Storms and flooding expected to continue for South Florida
South Floridians hoping for a respite from Friday's downpours are out of luck this weekend, as scattered rain and thunderstorms stick around through Saturday evening and into Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Saturday for north Broward County, where three inches of rain have already fallen with more expected.
