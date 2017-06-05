Weather 9 mins ago 3:53 p.m.Flood Advisory

FLC115-102115- /O.NEW.KTBW.FA.Y.0009.170610T1948Z-170610T2115Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Sarasota FL- 348 PM EDT SAT JUN 10 2017 The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Northwestern Sarasota County in west central Florida... * Until 515 PM EDT * At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The prolonged heavy rainfall will cause urban flooding in the advisory area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.