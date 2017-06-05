Uber CEO issued sex rules for 2013 party in South Florida
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 26. Kalanick says the company will hire a chief operating officer who can partner with him to write its "next chapter."
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|2 hr
|Red Crosse
|6
|Blountstown Burger King
|11 hr
|Ronnie
|1
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Fri
|fresh air
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Fri
|REMAX Racism
|12
|Florida airport shooting suspect due...
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|OCD Trump
|1
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Fri
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC