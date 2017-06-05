Uber CEO issued sex rules for 2013 pa...

Uber CEO issued sex rules for 2013 party in South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 26. Kalanick says the company will hire a chief operating officer who can partner with him to write its "next chapter."

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 2 hr Red Crosse 6
Blountstown Burger King 11 hr Ronnie 1
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Fri fresh air 1
Gay skype (May '16) Fri REMAX Racism 12
News Florida airport shooting suspect due... Fri USS LIBERTY 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Fri OCD Trump 1
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Fri ABMESSINA1947 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC