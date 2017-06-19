Two teens arrested after stealing car, driving it into a pond in Charlotte Co.
Around 11:35 a.m., troopers came across the blue 2011 Honda Sedan submerged in the water along a dirt road near the intersection of US 41 and Tuckers Grade. FHP, along with the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, located the two suspects who were attempting to hide in the woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Wed
|The Mick
|4
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Wed
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Stella
|Jun 19
|Stella
|2
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Jun 17
|Old Man
|4
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC