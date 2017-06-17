Trooper killed after hit by vehicle in north Florida: 'They rendered as much aid as they could'

Sgt. William Trampass Bishop, a 30-year veteran with the department, was hit while outside his patrol car in Alachua County, officials said. Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the Interstate 75 about 6:30 p.m. and handed it off to troopers, said Chris Sims, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

