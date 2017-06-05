Travis Body & Trailer adds Florida Utility Trailers to dealer network
Travis Body & Trailer , a manufacturer of aluminum end dump, bottom dump, transfer and specialty dump trailers and bodies headquartered in Houston, has added Florida Utility Trailers Inc. to its network in North America. Florida Utility Trailers, Apopka, Florida, is a Travis Trailer dealer representing the full Travis Trailer product line.
